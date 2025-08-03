Lord (2-6) took the loss Sunday against the Brewers, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks across 4.2 innings. He struck out six.

The Brewers got to Lord early Sunday, scratching out a run in the first inning before Brice Turang launched a two-run homer in the second. The 25-year-old Lord had allowed just two runs over 9.1 innings in his previous two outings. Overall, his ERA sits at 3.42 with a 1.23 WHIP and 65:26 K:BB across 79 innings in a swing role this year. Lord's tentatively lined up to face the Giants on the road in his next start.