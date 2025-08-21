Lord (4-6) picked up the win in Wednesday's 5-4 victory over the Mets, giving up four runs on seven hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander blanked New York for four innings before the wheels began to come off, but Washington gave Lord enough offensive support to get him into the win column. The four runs were the most he'd allowed in an outing since moving back into the rotation after the All-Star break, and over six starts during that span he's posted a 3.45 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 21:8 K:BB in 31.1 innings. Lord faces a tough test in his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week in Yankee Stadium.