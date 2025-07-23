Lord didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against Cincinnati, allowing one run on six hits and no walks over four innings. He struck out one.

As expected, Lord threw just 50 pitches in what was his first start since May 6. The 25-year-old had pitched out of the bullpen since, but Washington opted to push him back into the rotation following the All-Star break. In seven starts this season, Lord owns a 4.15 ERA and a 22:9 K:BB across 30.1 innings. He'll likely still be on a pitch count in his next appearance, which is expected to come early next week against the Astros.