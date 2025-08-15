Lord didn't factor into the decision Thursday against Philadelphia, allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk across six innings. He struck out three.

Lord's seven hits allowed were a season worst, but he was able to navigate the trouble and allow just two runs. He's been impressive since hopping into the rotation following the All-Star break, posting a 2.77 ERA and a 17:6 K:BB across 26 innings. Lord is fully stretched out, and he's completed six innings in back-to-back appearances. He'll look to extend that streak in his next start, which is scheduled to come against the Mets.