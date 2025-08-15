Nationals' Brad Lord: Limits damage in no-decision
Lord didn't factor into the decision Thursday against Philadelphia, allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk across six innings. He struck out three.
Lord's seven hits allowed were a season worst, but he was able to navigate the trouble and allow just two runs. He's been impressive since hopping into the rotation following the All-Star break, posting a 2.77 ERA and a 17:6 K:BB across 26 innings. Lord is fully stretched out, and he's completed six innings in back-to-back appearances. He'll look to extend that streak in his next start, which is scheduled to come against the Mets.