Lord did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing three runs on seven hits and no walks over six innings versus the Pirates. He struck out four.

After a three-start stretch in late August that saw him surrender a combined 17 earned runs, Lord has bounced back in his past two outings with a 3.09 ERA and 11:4 K:BB over 11.2 innings. The 25-year-old rookie has started in 16 of his 45 appearances for the Nationals this year and has a 4.21 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 96:39 K:BB across 115.1 innings. His next start tentatively lines up to come versus Atlanta.

