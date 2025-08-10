Lord (3-6) picked up the win Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over six innings in a 4-2 victory over the Giants. He struck out five.

It was the rookie right-hander's second career quality start, with the other coming back on May 6. Lord has been effective since shifting back into the rotation coming out of the All-Star break, and over his last four outings he's posted a 2.70 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB over 20 innings while tossing at least 86 pitches in each of the last two. Now that he's fully stretched out, he could be a useful fantasy arm for the remainder of the season, but he's scheduled for a tough matchup in his next trip to the mound, at home next week against the Phillies.