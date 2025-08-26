Lord (4-7) coughed up seven runs (six earned) on eight hits and two walks over 4.1 innings and took the loss Monday against the Yankees. He struck out five.

The Washington right-hander was tagged for a season-worst six earned runs in this 78-pitch outing, This marks the second consecutive poor appearance for Lord, who had been solid in the second half prior to this start, pitching to a 3.45 ERA across 31.1 frames. After conceding two runs over the first four innings, Lord unraveled in the fifth, giving up five runs on five hits, capped by a Jazz Chisholm two-run homer. Across 100.2 total innings, the 25-year-old now sports a 3.84 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 82:33 K:BB. He currently lines up to make his next start at home against Tampa Bay this weekend.