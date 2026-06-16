Nationals' Brad Lord: Snags fifth win Monday

Lord (5-0) picked up the win against the Royals on Monday, giving up two runs on two hits and a walk over three innings of relief. He struck out two.

The right-hander wasn't particularly effective over 48 pitches (31 strikes), but he was the pitcher of record when the Nationals took the lead for good in the bottom of the fifth inning. Lord's been a versatile bullpen option this season, adding three holds and a save to his ledger over 22 appearances and 48 innings with a 2.44 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 39:14 K:BB.