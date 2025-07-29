Lord did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing one run on a hit and a walk over 5.1 innings against the Astros. He struck out two.

Lord was highly effective Monday, retiring the first 14 batters he faced before allowing a baserunner with two outs in the fifth inning. The right-hander has bounced between the rotation and bullpen this season but has quietly delivered solid results, recording a 3.27 ERA and 1.20 WHIP across 74.2 innings in 37 appearances. His modest strikeout rate (7.4 K/9) could cap his upside and make him a candidate for regression, but he's been dependable and appears poised to make another start in the Nationals' rotation.