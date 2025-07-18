Lord will fill the fifth spot in Washington's rotation, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.

Lord made six trips through the rotation from April to early May before being bumped to the bullpen. He logged a 1-4 record with a 4.44 ERA and a 21:9 K:BB across 26.1 innings as a starter. Lord has posted a 2.70 ERA in 36,2 innings of relief since. He'll return to the rotation coming out of the All-Star break after Shinnosuke Ogasawara was optioned to Triple-A Rochester. Lord is on track to start during a three-game home series against Cincinnati early next week. Per Byron Kerr of MLB.com, Lord will throw 45-50 pitches in his first start.