Lord (5-10) yielded five runs on five hits and two walks over four innings Sunday, striking out four and taking a loss against the White Sox.

Lord coughed up three home runs in the ugly loss, including Miguel Vargas' two-run shot in the first inning. Lord had given up three long balls over his previous 23 innings before Sunday's contest. He entered August with a 3.27 ERA but will finish the 2025 campaign with a 4.34 ERA over 130.2 frames. Lord produced a 2.79 ERA in 38.2 innings out of the bullpen. He also registered a 108:43 K:BB during his rookie season.