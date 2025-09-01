Lord (4-8) yielded seven runs on five hits and two walks over three innings Sunday, striking out three and taking a loss against the Rays.

The Rays jumped on Lord early with a huge six-run second inning, capped off by Brandon Lowe's grand slam. Lord gave up another run in the third and ended his afternoon with 62 pitches (36 strikes). Since rejoining the Nationals' rotation in late July, he had thrown at least four innings in all seven starts before Sunday's ugly outing. Lord posted a 4.54 ERA during that seven-start span. He now owns a 4.34 ERA with an 85:35 K:BB through 103.2 innings this season. Lord is projected for a road start against the Cubs next weekend.