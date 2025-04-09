Lord allowed two hits and two walks over three scoreless innings in a no-decision Tuesday. He struck out four during the win over the Dodgers.

Lord was given the nod in a spot start and turned in a solid appearance. He needed 55 pitches (33 strikes) to get through three frames, but he avoided danger and kept the Dodgers off the board. Lord now owns a 1.80 ERA with a 4:4 K:BB through five innings this season. He's currently lined up to start in Pittsburgh next week.