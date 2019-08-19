Nationals' Brian Dozier: Goes on paternity leave
The Nationals placed Dozier on the paternity list Monday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Dozier will be away from the team between one and three days to tend to the birth of his child, which may make it difficult for fantasy owners to justify including him in lineup during the Nationals' seven-game week. The Nationals recalled Adrian Sanchez from Double-A Harrisburg for added insurance in the middle infield, but Asdrubal Cabrera is expected to act as the team's primary second baseman while Dozier is absent.
