Nationals' Bryce Harper: Absent from Sunday's lineup

Harper is not in the lineup Sunday against the Braves.

Harper will sit for the first time since May 18 in what appears to be a routine day of rest following 15 consecutive starts, a stretch in which he slashed just .233/.309/.517 with five homers and 25 strikeouts. Brian Goodwin draws the right field assignment in Harper's absence.

