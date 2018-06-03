Nationals' Bryce Harper: Absent from Sunday's lineup
Harper is not in the lineup Sunday against the Braves.
Harper will sit for the first time since May 18 in what appears to be a routine day of rest following 15 consecutive starts, a stretch in which he slashed just .233/.309/.517 with five homers and 25 strikeouts. Brian Goodwin draws the right field assignment in Harper's absence.
