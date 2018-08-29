Nationals' Bryce Harper: Absent from Wednesday's lineup

Harper is not in the lineup against Philadelphia on Wednesday, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

Harper will take a seat after going 0-for-3 with a walk, three strikeouts and one run scored during Tuesday's victory. This appears to be a standard day off for the outfielder, though he did deal with a minor illness this past weekend. In his absence, Michael Taylor will start in center field. Expect Harper back in the lineup for Friday's series opener versus the Brewers.

More News
Our Latest Stories