Nationals' Bryce Harper: Absent from Wednesday's lineup

Harper is not in the lineup against Philadelphia on Wednesday, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

Harper will take a seat after going 0-for-3 with a walk, three strikeouts and one run scored during Tuesday's victory. This appears to be a standard day off for the outfielder, though he did deal with a minor illness this past weekend. In his absence, Michael Taylor will start in center field. Expect Harper back in the lineup for Friday's series opener versus the Brewers.