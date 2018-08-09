Nationals' Bryce Harper: Available off bench

Harper (leg) will be available to pinch hit off the bench during Thursday's game against Atlanta, Byron Kerr of MASN Sportst reports.

Manager Dave Martinez said Harper's knee and shin area is "pretty swollen" but that an X-ray came back clean. It wouldn't be surprising to see Harper remain on the bench for Thursday's series finale, but he will likely be back in the starting nine Friday in Chicago when the Nationals face the Cubs in another afternoon matinee.