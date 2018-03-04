Nationals' Bryce Harper: Back in action Saturday
Harper got the start at DH and hit third in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, going 0-for-2 with two strikeouts and a walk.
His toe didn't seem to bother him at all, and Harper even attempted a steal after getting his free pass, although it was wiped out by a foul ball. Look for him to be back in the outfield very soon, and the minor procedure he had for an ingrown toenail should be a distant memory by Opening Day.
