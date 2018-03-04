Nationals' Bryce Harper: Back in action Saturday

Harper got the start at DH and hit third in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, going 0-for-2 with two strikeouts and a walk.

His toe didn't seem to bother him at all, and Harper even attempted a steal after getting his free pass, although it was wiped out by a foul ball. Look for him to be back in the outfield very soon, and the minor procedure he had for an ingrown toenail should be a distant memory by Opening Day.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • charlie-blackmon.jpg

    Outfield Tiers 2.0

    Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...

  • francisco-lindor.jpg

    Shortstop Tiers 2.0

    Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...

  • travis-shaw.jpg

    Third Base Tiers 2.0

    Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players....