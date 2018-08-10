Nationals' Bryce Harper: Back in Friday's lineup

Harper (lower leg) is batting fourth and starting in center field against the Cubs on Friday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Harper was scratched from Thursday's lineup as he dealt with a swollen lower right leg from a hit by pitch Wednesday, although he was available to come of the bench, if needed. The 25-year-old underwent X-rays -- which came back negative -- and should be no worse for wear in Chicago this weekend.

More News
Our Latest Stories