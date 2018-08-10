Nationals' Bryce Harper: Back in Friday's lineup
Harper (lower leg) is batting fourth and starting in center field against the Cubs on Friday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Harper was scratched from Thursday's lineup as he dealt with a swollen lower right leg from a hit by pitch Wednesday, although he was available to come of the bench, if needed. The 25-year-old underwent X-rays -- which came back negative -- and should be no worse for wear in Chicago this weekend.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...
-
Waivers: Rocky Mountain High (upside)
The Rockies are finally winning with strong starting pitching, including German Marquez.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...