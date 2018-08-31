Nationals' Bryce Harper: Back in lineup Friday

Harper (illness) is starting in center field and batting third against the Brewers on Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Harper was held out of Wednesday's lineup due to a minor illness, though he was able to enter the game as a pinch hitter. As expected, he will be back in the starting nine for the beginning of a three-game set versus Milwaukee. During 27 games in August, he's slashed .337/.409/.582 with five home runs and 20 RBI.

