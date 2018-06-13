Nationals' Bryce Harper: Back in lineup Wednesday
Harper is in the lineup Wednesday against the Yankees.
Harper left Tuesday's game after getting hit in the foot by a pitch, but the issue was evidently a minor one as he won't have to miss a start. The Nationals must not be very concerned, as he'll have the added responsibility of manning center field Wednesday.
More News
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Expects to play Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Hit by two pitches Tuesday, exits game•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Drives in two•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Absent from Sunday's lineup•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Clocks 18th homer Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Three hits Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Worryometer
We’ll tell you which players our listeners are worried about and whether or not our Podcast...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Replacing Miggy
Heath Cummings has two replacements for Miguel Cabrera and says John Hicks is a must-start...
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.