Nationals' Bryce Harper: Back in Sunday's lineup

Harper (knee) is starting in center field and batting fourth against the Reds on Sunday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Harper exited Saturday's game after being hit by a pitch on the kneecap and was unsure of his availability for the series finale. The 25-year-old is apparently feeling fine after the scary moment Saturday, and has four hits -- including a double and a home run -- and three walks through 13 plate appearances in the series thus far.