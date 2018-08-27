Nationals' Bryce Harper: Big game off bench against Mets

Harper (illness) entered Sunday's game as a pinch hitter for Michael Taylor in the eighth inning and stayed in to play center field, going 2-for-2 with a double, two runs scored and three RBI.

It looks like Harper is over the bug that caused him to go 0-for-11 in his previous three games. Prior to the illness, he'd been slashing a stellar .385/.442/.679 through 20 games in August, so expect the slugger to get right back on track now that he's 100 percent again.