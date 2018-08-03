Nationals' Bryce Harper: Blasts 26th home run

Harper went 2-for-3 with a homer, two RBI, two runs scored and two walks in the 10-4 win over Cincinnati.

Harper now has three consecutive multi-hit games, racking up four extra-base hits and five RBI in the process. He's batting .230 now in 2018 after ending June with an abysmal .219 average. It's still been a disappointing year for the 25-year-old slugger, but it seems he's turned a corner since the All-Star break.