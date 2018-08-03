Nationals' Bryce Harper: Blasts 26th home run
Harper went 2-for-3 with a homer, two RBI, two runs scored and two walks in the 10-4 win over Cincinnati.
Harper now has three consecutive multi-hit games, racking up four extra-base hits and five RBI in the process. He's batting .230 now in 2018 after ending June with an abysmal .219 average. It's still been a disappointing year for the 25-year-old slugger, but it seems he's turned a corner since the All-Star break.
More News
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Collects 65th RBI•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Two doubles in blowout win•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Launches three-run homer•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: In Wednesday's lineup•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Scratched with stomach bug•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Late scratch from lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez booming
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-250 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-250 rankings for the rest of the season in Roto leagues.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...