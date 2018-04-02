Nationals' Bryce Harper: Blasts first two homers of 2018
Harper hit two solo home runs, his first of the season, in a 2-for-4 game Sunday against the Reds.
Harper was productive in his first two games, going 2-for-6 with a walk, a run scored and two RBI, but Sunday marked his first explosive performance of 2018. Harper still has yet to prove he can consistently replicate the massive power numbers of his age-22 season, when he clubbed 42 home runs with a .649 slugging percentage. Sunday's effort serves as a good start in that direction.
