Nationals' Bryce Harper: Blasts two more homers Friday

Harper went 2-for-5 with two home run and three RBI in Friday's 7-3 win over the Phillies.

He took Nick Pivetta yard in the first and second innings, the latter of which traveled an estimated 473 feet. Harper now has 12 home runs on the season, including four in his last four games, and the impending return of Anthony Rendon (toe) to the lineup could give manager Dave Martinez the excuse he needs to move Harper back to the heart of the order from his current leadoff spot.