Nationals' Bryce Harper: Clocks 18th homer Wednesday

Harper went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Orioles.

His third-inning shot down the left-field line gave Max Scherzer and Sean Doolittle all the offense they would need in the combined shutout. Harper now has 18 homers on the year including five in his last nine games, and his .297 batting average (11-for-37) over that stretch suggests he's beginning to shake out of his slump completely.

