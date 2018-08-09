Nationals' Bryce Harper: Clubs 28th homer

Harper went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 8-3 loss to the Braves.

It's his third homer in the last seven games and 28th of the season, as Harper continues to turn around a disappointing campaign -- he's hitting .339 (21-for-62) since the All-Star break with five home runs and 17 RBI in 18 games.

