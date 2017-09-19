Nationals' Bryce Harper: Could return next week
Harper (knee) was able to take batting practice again Tuesday, and the Nats are optimistic he'll be able to return next week, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Harper originally said he had his eye on returning for Game 1 of the NLDS, but after taking a few days of batting practice on the field, it appears he could return before the regular season concludes. The Nationals won't push him to return seeing as they've already clinched a playoff berth, but they most likely want to get a few games under his belt before October rolls around. Harper has been sidelined since mid-August with a knee injury, so even if he does return before the postseason, the Nats would likely use him cautiously in the last week.
More News
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Set for sim game over weekend•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Takes BP, eyeing NLDS return•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Hitting off tee and running•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Plays catch for first time•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Not close to running•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Beginning to show improvement•
-
Week 3 streaming options
We're adding quarterbacks to the streaming mix this week and ranking the top three options...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...