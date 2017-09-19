Nationals' Bryce Harper: Could return next week

Harper (knee) was able to take batting practice again Tuesday, and the Nats are optimistic he'll be able to return next week, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Harper originally said he had his eye on returning for Game 1 of the NLDS, but after taking a few days of batting practice on the field, it appears he could return before the regular season concludes. The Nationals won't push him to return seeing as they've already clinched a playoff berth, but they most likely want to get a few games under his belt before October rolls around. Harper has been sidelined since mid-August with a knee injury, so even if he does return before the postseason, the Nats would likely use him cautiously in the last week.