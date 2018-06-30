Nationals' Bryce Harper: Cranks 20th homer Friday

Harper went 1-for-3 with three walks, three runs scored and three RBI in Friday's rout of the Phillies.

The homer was his first since June 9 and his 20th of the season, moving Harper into a tie with Nolan Arenado for the National League lead. While he hasn't been putting the ball over the fence much, Harper has otherwise looked like his usual self recently, slashing .290/.465/.613 over his last 10 games with eight of his nine hits going for extra bases (seven doubles, one home run) and an 11:9 BB:K.