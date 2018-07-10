Nationals' Bryce Harper: Crushes 22nd homer

Harper went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's loss to the Pirates.

Consistent contact remains an issue for Harper, who's hitting just .206 (7-for-34) over his last 11 games, but he's drawn 16 walks during that stretch and four of his hits have gone for extra bases (one double, three homers). He's already recorded his fourth straight 20-Hr campaign, and given his 22 home runs through 89 games, a healthy second half will give him a shot at his second career season with 40 or more.

