Nationals' Bryce Harper: Crushes 22nd homer
Harper went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's loss to the Pirates.
Consistent contact remains an issue for Harper, who's hitting just .206 (7-for-34) over his last 11 games, but he's drawn 16 walks during that stretch and four of his hits have gone for extra bases (one double, three homers). He's already recorded his fourth straight 20-Hr campaign, and given his 22 home runs through 89 games, a healthy second half will give him a shot at his second career season with 40 or more.
More News
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Cranks 20th homer Friday•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Rips three doubles against Phillies•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Back in lineup Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Expects to play Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Hit by two pitches Tuesday, exits game•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Drives in two•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Hamilton, Duffy top five
Billy Hamilton got off to a rough start to the season, but he's been running non-stop late...
-
Podcast: Weekend best & worst
Should Fantasy owners really turn to Nathan Eovaldi and Jordan Zimmermann? Find out what we...
-
2018 Fantasy All Stars
Heading into the All-Star Break, Chris Towers singles out the players who have provided the...
-
Waivers: SPs turning back clock
Two starting pitchers most Fantasy players had left for dead are showing real signs of late....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...