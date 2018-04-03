Nationals' Bryce Harper: Crushes third homer Monday

Harper went 1-for-2 with four walks, a three-run home run and two additional runs scored in Monday's 8-1 win over the Braves.

The 25-year-old superstar is absolutely locked in at the plate to begin the season. Not only does Harper have three homers and seven RBI through four games, he's drawn six walks and has yet to strike out. It's no wonder Atlanta's organist greeted him with the Imperial March from Star Wars when he came to the plate Monday. With a massive free-agent payday awaiting him in the offseason, Harper has all the incentive he needs to post huge numbers in 2018.