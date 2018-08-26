Nationals' Bryce Harper: Dealing with illness

Harper is being held out of Sunday's lineup due to illness, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

Harper said he's been sick most of the week but the issue has worsened over the last few days. It appears to be a minor issue as the 25-year-old expects to return to the lineup in Philadelphia on Monday, but it's still a situation worth monitoring.

