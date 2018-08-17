Nationals' Bryce Harper: Drives in three runs

Harper went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Cardinals.

Harper continues his strong second half, lacing an RBI double before knocking in two more with a single in Thursday's victory. He entered the All-Star break with a brutal .214 average, but has brought it back up to .243 along with a solid .895 OPS.

