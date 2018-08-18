Nationals' Bryce Harper: Drives in two vs. Marlins

Harper went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 8-2 win over Miami.

Harper plated a run in the third inning on a single to right field, and he tacked on an insurance run in the seven on another RBI single. Following Friday's contest, he's recorded three straight multi-hit games, and he's hit safely in eight of his last 10. Harper's batting average has risen 14 points over that stretch (.234 to .248).