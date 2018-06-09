Nationals' Bryce Harper: Drives in two
Harper went 1-for-5 with two RBI in Friday's loss to the Giants.
Harper knocked in a pair of runs in the fifth inning with a single to right field, cutting the Giants' lead to two. He's struggled to hit for average through 61 games this season (.228), although he's smashed 18 home runs and driven in 42. Harper has yet to hit a home run in the month of June.
