Nationals' Bryce Harper: Ends homer drought Tuesday
Harper went 1-for-3 with a home run, three RBI, two runs and a walk Tuesday against the Pirates.
Harper, who assumed leadoff duties Tuesday, had been in a bit of a power drought recently, with his last extra-base hit coming over two weeks ago on April 16. He's also seen his batting average plummet 65 points during that cold stretch to a pedestrian .250 mark. Despite his relative lack of hits, the star slugger still owns a truly elite .459 on-base percentage as one of the most feared hitters in the majors.
