Nationals' Bryce Harper: Expects to play Wednesday

Manager Dave Martinez expects Harper (foot) to be in the lineup Wednesday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Harper was dealing with numbness in his left foot when he exited in the eighth inning after being hit by a pitch, but is apparently ready to return to the lineup. The 25-year-old underwent X-rays on his toe, which revealed no further issues, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports. Expect the Nationals to illustrate caution if any issues happen to crop up for Harper overnight, especially with an off day Thursday looming to offer an additional day of rest.

