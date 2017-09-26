Nationals' Bryce Harper: Expects to return Tuesday

According to a source familiar with the situation, Harper (knee/illness) is feeling better and plans to be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Phillies, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Harper, who has been sidelined since Aug. 12 with a knee injury, was expected to come off the disabled list prior to Monday's series opener against the Phillies, but his return was delayed by a day due to an illness. He's reportedly feeling better Tuesday, so it sounds like he should make his long-awaited return to the starting lineup. It's unclear if the Nationals will deploy Harper in an everyday role right away, but that will likely depend on how he checks out after his initial appearances.