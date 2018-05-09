Nationals' Bryce Harper: Gets first breather Wednesday

Harper is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres.

Harper is hitless over his last 19 at-bats, so he'll head to the bench for his first breather of the season while Moises Sierra picks up a start in right field. Despite the slump, the 25-year-old is still hitting .230/.410/.541 with 12 homers and four stolen bases through 37 games this season. Look for him to rejoin the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against the Diamondbacks.

