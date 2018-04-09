Nationals' Bryce Harper: Goes yard again Sunday

Harper went 3-for-4 with two walks, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Sunday's extra-inning loss to the Mets.

The slugger already has six homers and 12 RBI through nine games to begin the season, and other teams have noticed -- Harper's also been walked 13 times against only five strikeouts. Staying healthy is always a concern, but if Harper can suit up for 150 or more games this year, something he's only done once in his career so far, a truly historic performance at the plate could be the result.