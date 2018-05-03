Nationals' Bryce Harper: Goes yard again Wednesday

Harper went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Wednesday's 9-3 win over the Pirates.

Manager Dave Martinez's decision to move Harper to the leadoff spot has paid immediate dividends, as the slugger went yard for the second straight game and 10th time this year. Wednesday's blast was also his first career leadoff homer, pushing his slash line back up to .268/.464/.598.