Nationals' Bryce Harper: Hit by two pitches Tuesday, exits game
Harper left Tuesday's game against the Yankees in the eighth inning after being hit by a pitch on the left foot, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
Harper was also hit in the right elbow during the fifth inning, but stayed in the game despite appearing to be in a fair amount of pain, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports. The severity of the issue is unclear at this point, and Harper should be considered day-to-day for the time being.
More News
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Drives in two•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Absent from Sunday's lineup•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Clocks 18th homer Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Three hits Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Launches 16th homer Sunday•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Homers in second consecutive game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.
-
Can you trust these six starters?
Sometimes good pitchers get so far off track that you're just not sure you can trust them anymore....
-
These four hitters are really this good
Generally after a player puts together a hot streak, his numbers are due for a correction,...
-
Fantasy Baseball: Darvish's trade value
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart