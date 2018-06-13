Nationals' Bryce Harper: Hit by two pitches Tuesday, exits game

Harper left Tuesday's game against the Yankees in the eighth inning after being hit by a pitch on the left foot, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

Harper was also hit in the right elbow during the fifth inning, but stayed in the game despite appearing to be in a fair amount of pain, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports. The severity of the issue is unclear at this point, and Harper should be considered day-to-day for the time being.