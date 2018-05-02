Nationals' Bryce Harper: Hits atop order again Wednesday
Harper will lead off and play right field for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.
Harper will remain in the top spot after going 1-for-3 with a home run, three RBI, two runs scored and a walk during Tuesday's contest as the leadoff hitter. It remains to be seen whether Harper will continue spending time in this position for the foreseeable future, but either way, the outfielder is sure to produce.
