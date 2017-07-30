Nationals' Bryce Harper: Hits bench for nightcap Sunday
Harper is not in the lineup for the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Rockies, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.
Harper went 0-for-5 with a pair of strikeouts in the matinee game, so he'll head to the bench to get the rest of the night off. Brian Goodwin will move over to right field to replace him, allowing Andrew Stevenson to pick up a start in center field.
