Nationals' Bryce Harper: Hits century mark in RBI
Harper went 1-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Monday's win over the Marlins.
That gives the 25-year-old 100 RBI on the season -- the first time he's reached that mark in his career, in what seems like his last season as a Nat. Harper's .245 batting average on the year is disappointing, but he's already set a new career high with 126 walks, and he's one run shy of 100 for the season to go along with 34 homers and 12 steals.
More News
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Walks five times•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Blasts game-winning homer against Cubs•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: On base four times•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Hero in ninth and 10th innings•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Back in lineup Friday•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Out of lineup, battling minor illness•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...