Nationals' Bryce Harper: Hits century mark in RBI

Harper went 1-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Monday's win over the Marlins.

That gives the 25-year-old 100 RBI on the season -- the first time he's reached that mark in his career, in what seems like his last season as a Nat. Harper's .245 batting average on the year is disappointing, but he's already set a new career high with 126 walks, and he's one run shy of 100 for the season to go along with 34 homers and 12 steals.