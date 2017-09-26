Nationals' Bryce Harper: Hitting second in return
Harper will play right field and hit second in the Nationals' batting order Tuesday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Tuesday's game will be just the sixth this season Harper has spent in the two hole, but it remains to be seen if he will stay there moving forward, as manager Dusty Baker may just be looking to maximize his at-bats while leaving Trea Turner atop the lineup.
