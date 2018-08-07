Nationals' Bryce Harper: Homers in matinee

Harper went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in a win over the Braves in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

Harper is now batting .370 with four homers and 16 RBI in 16 games since the All-Star break, giving him 27 homers and 70 RBI for the season. He is slated to man right field and bat cleanup against lefty Sean Newcomb in the nightcap.

