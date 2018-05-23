Nationals' Bryce Harper: Homers in second consecutive game
Harper went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Padres.
Harper took left-hander Eric Lauer deep in the fifth inning for his 15th home run of the season. He has now recorded a home run in consecutive games, marking the fifth time he has accomplished that this season. It's notable that his home run Tuesday came against a left-hander, as he had just a .321 slugging percentage across 53 at-bats when he did not have the platoon advantage entering the game.
More News
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Slugs 14th homer Monday•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Swats 13th homer Sunday•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Gets first breather Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Blasts two more homers Friday•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Goes yard again Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Hits atop order again Wednesday•
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart