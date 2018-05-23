Nationals' Bryce Harper: Homers in second consecutive game

Harper went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Padres.

Harper took left-hander Eric Lauer deep in the fifth inning for his 15th home run of the season. He has now recorded a home run in consecutive games, marking the fifth time he has accomplished that this season. It's notable that his home run Tuesday came against a left-hander, as he had just a .321 slugging percentage across 53 at-bats when he did not have the platoon advantage entering the game.