Nationals' Bryce Harper: In Wednesday's lineup

Harper (illness) will man center field and bat third against Milwaukee on Wednesday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Harper was left out of Tuesday's lineup due to a stomach bug, though he was able to enter the game and went 0-for-1 with a strikeout during the extra-inning loss. He will not miss any additional time and should be fully operational for the series finale.

More News
Our Latest Stories